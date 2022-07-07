Montague ER closing early 3 days this week

The emergency room at the Kings Country Memorial Hospital in Montague will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday this week, according to Health P.E.I.

It will be open regular hours — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — on Friday.

The reduced hours are a result of a temporary lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said.

Anyone with emergency medical needs outside of these hours should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.