Rally aims to refocus attention on rural homelessness on P.E.I.

A small group gathered outside Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle's office in Three Rivers Wednesday in an effort to gain the attention of the provincial government to the homelessness problem in the area.

"I have reached out to our premier a few times over the last two and a half years. He's not responded. The mayor of Three Rivers has not responded to my email either," said march organizer Norma Dingwell, who is also manager of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank.

"We are marching today for awareness for our homeless."

Demand at the food bank is up 40 per cent over the last year, said Dingwell. It is currently assisting more than 200 people a week. She said she personally knows of six people who are homeless, and of a family of six that may soon be.

'No brainer'

The location outside of Deagle's office was chosen, said Dingwell, because Deagle appeared supportive when first approached about the issue in 2021.

"He had no idea that we had homeless here," said Dingwell.

"Now, two and a half years later, the same person that I introduced, he still doesn't have a home."

Deagle, now a member of cabinet, was a backbencher in the Progressive Conservative government at the time, and questioned then housing minister Brad Trivers on the issue. Deagle called the idea of setting up a temporary shelter in the area a "no brainer."

There is still no shelter in Three Rivers.

A staff member at Deagle's office said he was not in Montague Wednesday.

Fiona was costly for people, says Dingwell, and it bit into their food budget. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

While inflation has been a big issue for people, post-tropical storm Fiona had almost as much impact, said Dingwell.

"They've lost a lot of food from Fiona, then there's been damage to their homes," she said.

"The money that they've had for food would have to go to other things, to help maintain their homes, so they turn to the food bank."

As food bank manager, Dingwell said trying to help people who are homeless is particularly frustrating, because she has little to provide for people who don't have a stove or microwave to prepare food.