Elementary students uprooted by Fiona bring joy, wonderment to Montague High

They're not gonna lie — sharing a school with a bunch of high schoolers can be a bit weird at times.

Grade 6 students Amelia Hayward and Kirsten Webster say they look forward to a day when they can return to Cardigan Consolidated, but the past few months at Montague High School have afforded them experiences they would not have had otherwise.

"It's very weird and different to be around them," Webster said. "But it's fun."

"It can be a little embarrassing because sometimes you'll know them … but I've gotten used to it," added Hayward.

Because of damage to the Cardigan school from post-tropical storm Fiona, about 100 students have been moved temporarily to their own section of Montague High, about 12 kilometres down the road.

It didn't take long for them to be in awe of their new surroundings. They were excited about things like the school's elevator, the bigger gym with "lots of lines," and the science lab.

Their presence and sense of wonderment was quickly embraced by the older students.

"I love kids and I just love the joy that they spread when they're looking at people that are potentially their role models," said Grade 12 student Skye MacNeill.

"Sometimes I forget they're here and I'll see a little kid going down to the office and I remember that they're here and it just brightens your day a little bit."

Skye MacNeill, a Grade 12 student at Montague High, says the younger kids brighten her day. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The situation has also allowed the two age groups to work together on some musical performances, made even more special by the fact that Cardigan music teacher Leah Gallant happens to be the daughter of Montague music teacher Christie Beck.

"It's been truly fantastic," Gallant said.

"Us having this opportunity to collaborate has been really special for both of us and would never really have happened if it wasn't for us being here."

The students performed for Remembrance Day and worked on a Christmas piece together.

The elementary and high school students have collaborated on a a couple of musical performances. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Beck said it was "lovely" to hear them making music together and she got emotional when the Cardigan students played a Christmas tune by themselves.

"I just stood here and bawled because it was just so beautiful to see what they were able to do."

Some of the high school students said they enjoyed helping the kids learn new musical instruments and will miss them when they go back to their own school sometime in the new year.

Leah Gallant, the music teacher at Cardigan Consolidated, has been able to collaborate with her mother, Christie Beck, who is the music teacher at Montague High. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Grade 12 student Riley Felix said it opened his mind to other things and helped keep the older students on their best behaviour.

"We're definitely going to miss them," he said.

"I think it's going to be a sad thing because they are part of the Montague family now."

For Hayward, the feeling is mutual.

"I'm going to be really happy to be back at our school, but I'm also going to miss working with the high schoolers and stuff."