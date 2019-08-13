Skip to Main Content
'Extremely disappointed': Montague farmers market closes after 5 weeks
PEI

A farmers market in Montague, P.E.I., has closed after only five weeks.

Lack of vendors, customers led to closing, organizer says

CBC News ·
There were 23 vendors on board before the market opened, and only three when it closed, says Erin Kuhn. (Shutterstock)

Erin Kuhn, who helped develop the Down East Farmers Market because she saw a need for it, says it closed due to poor attendance, vendors backing out and not enough produce in the first few weeks of opening.

"We've put a lot of time, a lot of effort into obtaining permits and finding a location, and getting vendors on board, having vendor meetings," she said.

"There was a lot of work that went into doing it. So we're extremely disappointed that it didn't work out."

The market originally had 23 vendors, she said, but the week before the market opened around 10 vendors backed out.

There were only three vendors left when the market closed, she said.

Kuhn said she hopes people support other local farmers markets, and hopes to open one again sometime in the future.

With files from Isabella Zavarise

