Indoor COVID-19 testing site opens in Montague

A new indoor COVID-19 testing clinic opened at the Montague Legion on Monday.

It's a drop-in location — offering testing without referral on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trevor Waugh, acting manager of the Kings Primary Care Health Network, said it was important to update the testing procedure, especially now that it's getting cold outside.

"Our previous swabbing site was a drive-thru style. And just given that we're approaching winter and cooler weather, we wanted to get patients and staff out of the elements and inside," he said.

"This clinic is really centrally located within Kings County, so it does give folks in Kings County a close option to not have to drive to Charlottetown or another testing site."

The new Montague testing site is located at the legion. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon.

Waugh said the clinic swabbed about 40 people Monday morning, but could accommodate more if needed.

Montague's previous testing site was at the Montague Health Centre.

