Kings County getting more mental health services

The Canadian Mental Health Association is opening an office in the eastern P.E.I. community of Montague next month.

The office will offer services to the public, including peer groups and one-on-one support.

Mary Clements, an individual and family support worker who will work at the Montague office, said those services could change as the association learns more about the community.

"We'll certainly be thinking about what will work in Montague and what the community is needing," said Clements.

"[We're] really offering some different options for people who might be waiting for other services, or people who are just looking to connect with their peers."

The office is scheduled to open on Aug. 5. It will be on Main Street in Montague, but it will support people throughout Kings County.

More P.E.I. news