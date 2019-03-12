Three Rivers affordable housing gets required zoning change

Three Rivers council has approved a zoning change to allow for an apartment building in Montague near the Superstore.

Council approved the rezoning at its regular monthly meeting Monday. A public meeting was held immediately before the council meeting to discuss the proposed four-story building. Of the 56 units in the building, 30 would be designated as affordable.

Access to the building would be from MacIntyre Avenue. Residents at the public meeting expressed concern about increased traffic, and such a dramatic change to their neighbourhood.

"Council feels a lot of compassion for that," said Mayor Ed MacAulay.

"We don't get too many opportunities, particularly for housing development, and right now there's a big need, there's a huge need."

Project not approved yet

MacAulay said there is a waiting list of about 130 people for affordable housing in the Three Rivers area.

"There's a lot of working poor people who are not in the best of housing," he said.

"Housing at this level is so important. It gives people some opportunities."

MacAulay said the rezoning is the biggest step for the project. It will need to go to planning board again with a development plan.

He is hopeful construction can begin on the project before the end of the year.

MacAulay added the decision to rezone was perhaps the most difficult one the new Three Rivers council has faced so far.

