Accident knocks out power to hundreds in Montague

A motor vehicle accident in eastern P.E.I. has left 370 Maritime Electric customers without electricity.

RCMP says a car went off the road on Route 17 and hit a power pole, leaving a large section of the southern part of Montague without electricity.

At 10 a.m., the local fire department, RCMP and Island EMS were still on the scene, so RCMP were not able to provide a lot of detail.

The driver, a male, was alone in the vehicle at the time. His injuries are believed to be minor, but he was being transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown as a precaution.

A Maritime Electric crew was also on the scene, but there is no timeframe yet for the restoration of power.

