Access PEI reopening in Montague later this month

The Access PEI office in Montague will reopens its doors to the public Oct. 26, a release from the province says.

The building closed its doors along with other provincial government offices when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March. Since then, Access PEI offices have slowly reopened across the Island — the Charlottetown office has been very busy, experiencing long lineups.

Access PEI offers services including driver's licence renewals, vehicle registration renewals and address changes.

The Montague office did begin providing services by email and phone in June under a pilot project scheduled to end Friday, Oct. 2. Many Islanders took advantage of that service and completed more than 30,000 transactions during the 17-week period, according to the release.

"We are committed to improving our service delivery," said Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers in the release.

"The success of the Montague pilot project shows that Islanders want more options, and we will continue to provide flexible services moving forward."

The pilot will transition to a full-time service, which will still be available to all Islanders by phone or email.

All Access PEI offices are now open to the public with Tignish and Alberton open on alternate weeks, the release said.

