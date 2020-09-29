Montague welcomes Access PEI's planned reopening in town

P.E.I. government officials say the Access PEI site in Montague will reopen to the public sometime in October, but the date has not yet been set.

Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay said it will be nice to have front-line services in the municipality open again.

"I think that's great. Certainly the residents will appreciate that from near and far because it is the only one that is in close proximity other than Charlottetown. And, you know, we know Charlottetown is a long wait for a lot of people in there."

The Access PEI office in Montague has been offering services online or by phone, including driver's licence renewals, vehicle registration renewals and address changes, as a pilot project. The project ends on Oct. 2.

Access PEI offices currently open to the public include O'Leary, Summerside, Wellington, Charlottetown and Souris.

