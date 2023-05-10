Restorers hope to make century-old Mont-Carmel parish monuments last another hundred years

A group in Mont-Carmel, P.E.I., is embarking on a project to preserve a rich part of the Island's Acadian history.

The goal is to restore four monuments at the Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel Parish church, including two that have stood on those grounds for a century.

"It's the centennial for two of the arches that were built in 1923 and we thought we should have a special event to celebrate that," said Georges Arsenault, historian and president of the Sister Antoinette Des Roches Historical Committee, which launched the restoration campaign.

"We looked at those arches and said well, they need some repair work."

Each monument is made up of fieldstones and mortar. After so many years standing next to the ocean, they've seen some wear and tear.

'It's quite special to the Island heritage, the church, these arches,' Georges Arsenault says. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"In the last few years, there have been some stones that are falling, and some of the cement also needs to be repaired. They have to be painted, so there's lots of work to do," Arsenault said.

The hope is this project will keep the monuments standing for another hundred years, he said.

The monuments include three stone archways that lead to the entrance of the church and cemetery. One of those archways is also a cenotaph that honours soldiers who lived in Mont-Carmel and fought and died in the two world wars.

The final monument is a stone mausoleum that sits in the middle of the cemetery. It's dedicated to Father Pierre-Paul Arsenault, an Acadian patriot from Tignish who became the pastor at Mont-Carmel and was responsible for the construction of the church that stands there today, Georges Arsenault said.

Part of the restoration project includes repairs to the mausoleum that was built in memory of Father Pierre-Paul Arsenault. (Timothy Pennell/CBC)

"He was quite special, he was a leader not only in Mont-Carmel, but for the Acadians across the Island," he said.

"Father Arsenault was an educator, he was very interested in heritage... It was incredible all the things he did. He really was a hero in his time."

'Time, patience and skill'

But repairing the stone monuments isn't an easy task: It takes a certain expertise for it to be done correctly and in line with traditional methods.

That's where Dean MacArthur comes in.

MacArthur a stonemason who owns DinoMac Masonry, which specializes in heritage building restoration.

"We start by taking it apart and assessing the inside condition of it, and also sourcing the same materials that were used to build it in the first place," he said.

Stonemason Dean MacArthur specializes in the restoration of heritage buildings. (Brittany Spencer/CBC )

MacArthur said most of the work is quite delicate and focuses on preserving what's there without making any substantial changes to the original work.

"We try to be as close to the original as possible from a heritage standpoint. I'm just here as a caretaker to make sure it stands for another hundred years."

MacArthur said each monument should take about a week to repair, but that will depend on the level of damage inside the structures.

He said the work takes "a lot of time, patience and skill."

Preserving Acadian heritage

The committee behind the project is now raising money to cover the costs of the restoration.

Arsenault said they plan to install an information panel that tells the story behind the monuments, as well as the history of the parish for the thousands of tourists that visit it each year.

"It's incredible the number of tourists that stop here during the summer to visit the church," Arsenault said.

After decade standing next to the ocean, most of the stone monuments have seen some wear and tear. (Timothy Pennell/CBC)

"It's quite special to the Island heritage, the church, these arches. There are very few arches that have been built on the Island with fieldstones like these and they're part of our heritage scenery and need to be preserved," he said.

Arsenault expects the restoration project to be finished by the end of this summer. Visitors are still welcome to come and see them while that work is being done.

The parish plans to host a centennial celebration for the monuments once the work is done, Arsenault said.