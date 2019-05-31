Eastlink planning new tower for Charlottetown

Anyone can make a submission or contact Eastlink directly about the tower, up to Nov. 2 (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Eastlink wants to put up a new 50-metre monopole tower on the Sherwood Road in Charlottetown.

A monopole looks like a tall telephone pole, and takes up less space than a lattice tower.

It would be in a field behind the Community Baptist Church, set back 190 metres from Sherwood Road.

Eastlink is holding an open house at the church on Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. for comments and questions.

Anyone can make a submission or contact Eastlink directly about the tower, up to Nov. 2.

More P.E.I. news