Eastlink planning new tower for Charlottetown
Eastlink wants to put up a new 50-metre monopole tower on the Sherwood Road in Charlottetown.
Company holding an open house Nov. 6 for comments and questions
Eastlink wants to put up a new 50-metre monopole tower on the Sherwood Road in Charlottetown.
A monopole looks like a tall telephone pole, and takes up less space than a lattice tower.
It would be in a field behind the Community Baptist Church, set back 190 metres from Sherwood Road.
Eastlink is holding an open house at the church on Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. for comments and questions.
Anyone can make a submission or contact Eastlink directly about the tower, up to Nov. 2.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Chapin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.