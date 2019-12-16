'They thought we parents didn't care about our children': Parents of young monks, nuns in training have say

Dozens of parents whose children are training to be Buddhist monks and nuns at a private boarding school in rural P.E.I. gathered in Charlottetown Monday to share their stories with P.E.I. government officials at an open house.

Moonlight International Academy came under scrutiny in the legislature last month when the Official Opposition raised questions about oversight and protecting the rights of children.

The 183 students are as young as 11 and come from as far away as Taiwan and California, living at the three campuses of the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society, or GEBIS, in Little Sands, Heatherdale and Uigg year-round under the care of elder monks and nuns.

Tuesday about 40 parents took a microphone one at a time to explain how their kids ended up leaving home and enrolling at the academy.

"They thought we parents didn't care about our children at all, that we left our children to go so far to study overseas," said Jill Chiu from Taiwan. She is on P.E.I. visiting her 14-year-old daughter who started at the academy this year.

"But that is not true, because we parents care about our children's education the most. So we care and we will come visit them to see what's happening in the school."

'Bond they still have'

Chiu said she and the other parents wanted a chance to clear up any misunderstandings.

Parent Jill Chiu says she was disappointed by low turnout at Monday's parent open house. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Parents, along with a few monks and nuns, spoke to MLAs from all three parties last week.

Monday, they invited government officials who work in education and child and family services.

"These parents wanted to show their children were the ones that went to them and requested to come," said Sean Morrison, divisional director with P.E.I.'s child and family services.

"The takeaway is also the amount of communication and bond they still have with their families."

Morrison noted the academy has always done a "tremendous job" of coming to the province to ensure they are following federal and provincial laws and meeting expectations.

'We want them to be happy'

"They live in a different way than we are accustomed to in the community, and I think that invites curiosity," Michele Dorsey, P.E.I. children's commissioner and advocate, told CBC News after the meeting concluded.

Instructor Venerable Irvin explains the education approach at the academy at Monday's open house. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"I think it's important for people to feel confident and comfortable, and to be able to see that parents love their children and are very committed to their well-being."

The province said it does annual inspections of the school, and Morrison said he has built a good collaborative relationship with the monks and nuns. Dorsey noted she has never received any report of concern for the children at the academy.

New legislation will provide provincial oversight over private schools including the academy, Dorsey said, and she is looking forward to "making sure the rights of children are protected."

Parents who spoke Tuesday said they are able to check in regularly with their kids and the instructors.

Some visit, and they occasionally chat online with students.

They also say their children are under no pressure to stay at the academy — it's their choice.

"We respect their decision. We want them to be happy and to become a very talented person, and contribute to the society," said Chiu.

Chiu said she and other parents were a bit disappointed by the turnout at Monday's parent open house. There were four times as many parents as government officials hearing from them.

