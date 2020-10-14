Province offering cash to community halls to help them get through COVID-19

The provincial government is launching a new program to help P.E.I. community halls with expenses they can't cover because of revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Operational Support Program for Community Halls offers grants of up to $2,500 to help with expenses such as heat, electricity and insurance from December 2020 to March 2021, said a release from the province.

"For many of our rural areas, community halls are a central part of the social community, economy and the overall wellbeing of people, so we must ensure that these halls are able to keep their doors open," Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox said in the release.

Back in October, some community hall operators said they were suffering because they had to cancel revenue-generating events due to the pandemic.

Such events could include meetings, group activities, parties and wedding showers and receptions.

A community hall that meets the following criteria can apply for the new provincial program:

Owned or operated by a registered non-profit community group.

Experienced a reduction in operating revenue as a result of COVID-19.

Has operating expenses during some or all the period between December and March.

Has not received significant funding from other government sources designed to help limit COVID-19 impacts.

Applications for funding open up Jan. 4.

Those wanting to apply can do so through the province's website.

