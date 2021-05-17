One new case of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I. Monday
Passengers on Air Canada flight to P.E.I. from Montreal May 11 may have been exposed
Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office has announced one new case of COVID-19
The person is in their 40s and recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada, said a written release issued by the province late Monday afternoon.
The person is self-isolating and is being monitored daily by public health officials.
There is a flight exposure notification related to the case. Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8012 from Montreal to Charlottetown on May 11 should already be following self-isolation or work-isolation protocols, the release said, but should now monitor themselves even more closely for symptoms of COVID-19. If any develop, the person involved should visit a drop-in testing clinic and self-isolate until a negative test result.
Prince Edward Island currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 192 positive cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, is expected to give her regular COVID-19 public briefing Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.