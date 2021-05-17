One new case of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I. Monday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office has announced one new case of COVID-19

The person is in their 40s and recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada, said a written release issued by the province late Monday afternoon.

The person is self-isolating and is being monitored daily by public health officials.

There is a flight exposure notification related to the case. Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8012 from Montreal to Charlottetown on May 11 should already be following self-isolation or work-isolation protocols, the release said, but should now monitor themselves even more closely for symptoms of COVID-19. If any develop, the person involved should visit a drop-in testing clinic and self-isolate until a negative test result.





Prince Edward Island currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 192 positive cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Prince Edward Island currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 192 positive cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, is expected to give her regular COVID-19 public briefing Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.