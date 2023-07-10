NFL cancels all MV Confederation morning crossings over mechanical issue

Another mechanical issue with MV Confederation led Northumberland Ferries to cancel the vessel's four morning crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia on Friday.

However, passengers and vehicles could still cross the Northumberland Strait on MV Saaremaa 1, a leased vessel from Quebec.

The 30-year-old Confederation was out of service — with the exception of a few crossings on the Canada Day weekend — from June 17 to July 10.

The problem in mid-June was caused by a broken part in the port engine main coupling. The issue after Canada Day was with the starboard engine coupling.

The route across the Northumberland Strait is normally served by two ferries during the peak summer season. The Confederation's sister ferry, MV Holiday Island, was reduced to scrap by a fire last summer.

The blue-and-white MV Saaremaa 1, on lease from Quebec's ferry service, is the only vessel operating on the N.S.-P.E.I. run Friday morning. (Submitted by Mary Clark-Touesnard)

MV Saaremaa 1 returned to the Northumberland Strait service on July 15 to supplement the Confederation's runs during the tourism season.

A replacement for the Holiday Island was announced in the 2019 federal budget, but the new ferry isn't expected to be ready to sail until 2028.

While the service is operated by Northumberland Ferries, the ships themselves are owned by the federal government.