8 of 22 of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. considered recovered

Eight COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. are considered recovered, said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, during her Monday afternoon news briefing.

The total number of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remains at 22.

"It is not a signal to stop or slow down our public health measures and the worst of this is not over," she said.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

