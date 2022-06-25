With costs soaring, P.E.I. parents flock to market selling used items for kids

Parents on P.E.I. trying to beat the rising cost of, well, everything flocked to a market Saturday in Cornwall looking for used goods for newborns, infants and children.

Inflation in the province has jumped to 11 per cent, and Katie Doucette, vendor and organizer of the Mom to Mom sale, hopes events selling used goods will help some households with budgeting.

"Groceries and fuel and everything like that has really gone up lately," Doucette said.

"So whenever your budget increases in those areas, you kind of have to decrease your budget in other areas to make ends meet. And so I think this is something that would definitely help that."

Used clothes, bikes and strollers were up for grabs. (Tony Davis/CBC)

It wasn't just an opportunity for buyers to save a bit, it also helps sellers put some money in their pocket, Doucette said.

"I thought on the other end of things I could provide my boys clothes for some people," she said.

Some of what Doucette and other vendors didn't sell was donated to local non-profit Gifts from the Heart.

'Being able to walk around here and chat with other moms and pick up some great stuff for the kids, it's a wonderful way to spend time,' says Kristen Dunfield, holding her newborn, Marty. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Kristen Dunfield was one of hundreds of buyers searching for items from about 28 vendors on site.

She filled an entire bag with used items. She said it's not much different than buying new, and costs less.

"Often the clothes are in excellent condition, or the toys," she said, holding her newborn, Marty.

Another major aspect is the sense of community and the ability to connect with other mothers with newborns, she said.

"Being able to walk around here and chat with other moms and pick up some great stuff for the kids, it's a wonderful way to spend time."

Over 200 parents, mothers, fathers and grandparents made their way through the market on Saturday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

In fact, that's part of the reason organizers put together the event.

Doucette said she was looking for somewhere to sell used baby items and didn't see much online for markets.

She and co-organizer Beverly Letner decided to set up their own.

"We've missed the in-person element for the last couple of years, but it's just fun to get together to make some money on some stuff that's already loved and pass it on to some other kids," Letner said.

"But I think the response here today shows it's a needed market."

The plan is to have another market based on the success of this one, but Letner said she doesn't know when that will happen.