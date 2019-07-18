Vintage cars that 'changed the world' touring P.E.I.

Over 100 vintage Ford Model T's have begun the final leg of their journey across P.E.I. with a stop in Victoria Park.

The park was a stop on the 2019 Red Dirt Tour, hosted by the Model T Ford Club International.

The club has chapters all over the world with approximately 3,700 members, said board member Bob Zabala.

This tour drew cars from as far as Florida and Colorado.

This is the third time the organization has come to Canada, with the last tour being in the 1990s, said Zabala.

The car revolutionized transportation, making it important to keep the culture surrounding it alive, he said.

Members enjoy driving the vehicles as much as they can, even if it isn't the fastest thing on the road. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

"The Model T is a car that, we always say, changed the world. It allowed people the ability to go from city to city, place to place, much farther than say a horse and buggy would have," he said.

Slower Pace

Members enjoy driving the vehicles as much as they can, even if it isn't the fastest thing on the road.

"Most of these cars drive 35 miles an hour," said Zabala. "So you may see things that you may have missed that … you normally wouldn't see."

Steve Ellis came from Florida for the 2019 tour. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Steve Ellis brought his Model T from Florida to P.E.I. for the tour. The car has historic value and he loves touring with the car.

"They're very reliable and they draw lots of smiles from everybody we pass. They all give us thumbs up, or they wave … they love them, so you couldn't choose a better car to tour in," he said.

The Atlantic Chapter, Maritime T's, helped organize the tour and is based in New Brunswick. Colin Knowles, president of the chapter, said they have anywhere between 25 and 30 cars.

"We know there's a lot of Model T Fords in the Maritime region which people have inherited or been passed down through families," he said. "And younger generations might not be sure how to drive these or maintain them, that's why we're here."

'It's a big family'

Aside from a love for the car, most owners share another thing in common: they own more than one.

Knowles owns five.

The tour featured stops across eastern and western P.E.I. The last stop is at Sally's Beach Provincial Park. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

"They do multiply … in the garage it seems quite often," he said.

The organization is very tight-knit, said Knowles, and the annual tour is a reunion of sorts.

"It's a big family, this Model T Ford Club International, as well as other Model T Ford club groups out there. It's a real family-oriented organization and our club in particular … really promotes the youth side of things," he said.

The tour featured stops across eastern and western P.E.I. The last stop is at Sally's Beach Provincial Park.

