200 Model T Fords expected on P.E.I. next summer

P.E.I. will look like it's gone back in time next summer when more than 200 Model T Fords from across North America and the U.K. will be cruising Island roads.

The Model T Ford Club International will gather on P.E.I. from July 14-19. It's the first time in almost 25 years the event has been held in Canada, and the first time on P.E.I., said organizer Colin Knowles of the Canadian Maritime Ts local chapter.

"The excitement level within the club, from what I'm being told from our folks in the executive, they're saying we haven't seen this much excitement about a tour in years," he said.

Model T Fords were originally built between 1909 and 1927. (Submitted by Colin Knowles)

Plans include a car show in Georgetown and tours all across the Island. Knowles said they plan to travel about 150 kilometres a day, at about 50 kilometres an hour. He said they'll try to stay off the main highways so they don't tie up traffic.

"We're asking for the public's patience, a little bit of co-operation."

Knowles will have his own 1924 Model T on display. He spent about 10 months restoring it after buying it in pieces 16 years ago from a woman in Amherst, N.S.

"It takes a lot of labour of love to put a car like this together," Knowles said. "You'll never get your money back out of it, but that's not the point. It's about putting it together and having some fun and enjoying it with your family."

It will be the first time a Model T Ford Club International event is held on P.E.I. (Submitted by Colin Knowles)

Knowles has been to Model T International gatherings in the United States, and said the vintage cars draw a lot of interest from the public.

"They're just in awe that these cars — some of them are well over 100 years old now — are still going down the road and basically trouble-free driving."

