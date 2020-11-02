Skip to Main Content
Mobility scooter stolen from Charlottetown apartment building
PEI·New

Mobility scooter stolen from Charlottetown apartment building

Charlottetown police are investigating the theft of a Pride Pursuit XL electric mobility scooter, which disappeared from outside an apartment building sometime Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers

CBC News ·
Charlottetown Police say the mobility scooter disappeared sometime on Sunday. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Charlottetown police are investigating the theft of a mobility scooter.

Police say the Pride Pursuit XL Electric scooter was taken from the front of an apartment building at 35 Elena Court sometime on Sunday.

The mobility scooter is silver and black.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now