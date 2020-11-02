Mobility scooter stolen from Charlottetown apartment building
Charlottetown police are investigating the theft of a Pride Pursuit XL electric mobility scooter, which disappeared from outside an apartment building sometime Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers
Police say the Pride Pursuit XL Electric scooter was taken from the front of an apartment building at 35 Elena Court sometime on Sunday.
The mobility scooter is silver and black.
