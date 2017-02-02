P.E.I. says mobile mental health units are now operational

P.E.I.'s mobile mental health response service is now active, the province's health minister announced Friday.

Ernie Hudson said three units are now operational, one based in each of P.E.I.'s three counties, and have responded to eight calls since Monday.

The province originally announced it was developing the service with federal funding in 2018.

In January 2021, Health PEI said it was preparing to launch the service that spring, but then management was moved to Medavie Health Services.

On Friday, the health minister told MLAs Medavie will "operationalize" the service but denied that the service had been privatized.

On Monday, the province announced the launch of a new 24-hour phone line to act as a single point of contact for those requiring mental health services. With the mobile units operational, those are now being dispatched as needed in response to distress calls to that line.

The three mobile units operate between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week. Units are staffed by a paramedic and a mental health worker — either a registered nurse or a social worker.

'Timely access'

The minister said police will be dispatched to calls as needed to ensure the safety of clients and staff. He said police would travel in their own vehicles. A government spokesperson said police had not been included in any of the eight responses so far this week.

"The service will provide timely access to mental health assessment, treatment, and connection to appropriate ongoing care," Hudson was quoted in a provincial media release.

"One call will provide fulsome, wraparound services for an individual experiencing a mental health crisis and connect them to all the services they need to improve their mental wellbeing."

Government provided media with copies of the contract the province has entered into with Medavie Health Services Inc.

That contract shows the service will have an annual cost of nearly $3 million, with $1.7 million of that going to Health PEI to pay for salaries of registered nurses, social workers and the clinical lead of the program.

Medavie will receive $1.2 million per year, including management fees worth $107,700 per year.