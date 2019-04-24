Orientation day: MLAs to prepare for new roles in legislative assembly

Like many people entering a new job, P.E.I.'s 11 rookie MLAs will be taking part in orientation day at the provincial legislature Wednesday.

The orientation day will allow newly elected MLAs to learn how things work in the legislative assembly and offer them an opportunity to ask questions, said Joseph Jeffrey, clerk of the legislative assembly.

"I'm there to support everybody," Jeffrey said.

How things work

The first part of the orientation will focus on things that would be familiar to any Islander on their first day on the job like meeting with the human resources department.

"The next part of it is to take them through the regular business of a sitting day in the legislative assembly. How bills go through, how members ask questions, how they make statements if they'd like to," said Jeffrey.

The orientation planned next week will be a very basic introduction, Jeffrey said.

A more in-depth orientation is being planned to take place when the House opens and will go through the specifics of how a budget is moved through the House, how motions work and what a speech to the throne entails, he said.

