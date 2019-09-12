P.E.I. politicians tour Island farms for first-hand lesson in agriculture

Twenty P.E.I. MLAs got a first-hand lesson in the agriculture and food industry on P.E.I. Thursday when they visited a potato farm, a dairy farm and an organic vegetable greenhouse operation.

The tour was hosted by the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture and Farm & Food Care P.E.I.

"We felt that this was an excellent opportunity to take people out who've either been recently newly elected or re-elected and have a conversation with producers," said Robert Godfrey, executive director of the federation.

"Show them what a modern-day Island farm looks like and to have that opportunity to interact with an actual producer."

Godfrey said agriculture is the number one industry in the province — and it's important that the politicians go to the farms, rather than meeting in a more formal setting in Charlottetown.

Robert Godfrey, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, says with fewer and fewer Islanders connected to farming, it's important to connect MLAs with producers. (Randy McAndrew/CBC )

"I think it makes the producer more comfortable," said Godfrey.

"It allows the individual MLAs — whether government or opposition — to see the operation, it's a more informal environment rather than a formal meeting."

'Tend to forget things'

Heath MacDonald, MLA for Cornwall-Meadowbank, said meeting with producers on their land was eye-opening.

'I think it's important that everybody recognizes that what farmers do go through to put the food on the table for us,' says Heath MacDonald, MLA for Cornwall-Meadowbank. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"To see what they go through, to see the the cost of their productions, the cost of their machinery, to see the barriers that they face each and every day, it gives you a real sense of individuality on different types of farms and what they have to contribute," MacDonald said.

"So I think it's important that everybody recognizes that what farmers do go through to put the food on the table for us."

Natalie Jameson, MLA for Charlottetown-HIllsborough Park, said despite the fact that she grew up on a family farm, agriculture isn't always top of mind when representing a more urban area.

'I think for us it's just important to have a better understanding of the issues,' says Natalie Jameson, MLA for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park. (Randy McAndrew/CBC )

"I think sometimes it's easy, especially for me I'm a Charlottetown MLA, and it's easy to have a narrow focus within the city," Jameson said.

"And I think for us it's just important to have a better understanding of the issues and concerns and some of the opportunities presenting to the agriculture industry and the farming industry in Prince Edward Island."

'Hands-on experience'

Lynn Lund, MLA for Summerside-Wilmot, said initiatives like this help MLAs get a better understanding of the Island's industries.

Lynn Lund, MLA for Summerside-Wilmot, says tours like this should be expanded to other industries on P.E.I. (Randy McAndrew/CBC )

"I think that's important in every sector," Lund said.

"Having the opportunity to get out and have hands-on experience with people who live this every day of their lives is so important."

Lund said MLAs have already begun discussing expanding the initiative to other sectors.

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture says agriculture is the number one industry in the province and it's important that the politicians go to the farms, rather than meeting producers in Charlottetown. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture hopes to make tours like this more routine — as the distance between consumers and agriculture widens on the Island, and fewer people have a connection to farming.



"About 50 per cent of the population had a farming background of some kind, only about 60 or 70 years ago," Godfrey said.



"That number has slowly declined, down to 3.7 per cent in 2019."

