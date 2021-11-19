P.E.I. MLAs question operating budget, mandate for P.E.I. Alliance for Mental Well-Being

Some Island MLAs are questioning the operational budget and mandate for the P.E.I. Alliance for Mental Well-Being.

The alliance is currently accepting applications for grants from local businesses, organizations and non-profits to offer mental health and well-being initiatives.

"Our grant program is going to basically empower communities to do this work on their own," Karen Cumberland, executive director of the alliance, told the standing committee on health and social development on Wednesday.

"They're going to identify what they want to do with the resources and then we're going to empower them to go and do them and support them along the way with professional development and options for knowledge translation and partnership."

The alliance is also trying to bring organizations together to make sure marginalized groups are getting the help they need and to make sure mental health services aren't being duplicated, Cumberland said.

Green MLA Michele Beaton wanted to know what outcomes the government is hoping to achieve with the alliance. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

There is $2 million in grant funding to be sent out under four different streams, but Green MLA Michele Beaton wanted to know about the annual operating budget.

"Is it expected that the $1 million will remain in the operating budget of the organization or will that change over the five-year period?" she asked during the committee meeting.

"It's expected that the budget will remain at $1 million," Cumberland said, adding it is the grant side of the alliance she hopes to grow.

"We have a strong intention to use this initial $2 million investment by the province to create a funding panel with other organizations off the Island and encourage them to invest in the research and grant projects happening here."

The alliance has already held some in-person community sessions across the Island as well as online sessions due to COVID-19, Cumberland said.

Beaton wanted to know what outcomes the government is hoping to achieve — and if any specific mandate has been provided so Islanders can get an idea if their tax dollars are being spent well.

"I'm not hearing a mandate," she said. "Where is the accountability to ensure that this … operation budget the alliance has is being spent to achieve the best outcomes for Islanders?"

This alliance was initially called the Centre for Mental Health and Well-Being in April 2021, and has morphed into the P.E.I. Alliance for Mental Well-Being, says Cumberland. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The alliance is still in early days, said Cumberland, and needs to incorporate itself before they can legally create a board to oversee the group.

"The governing board is the group that's going to hold the alliance accountable," Cumberland said. "We haven't yet had the time to establish that mandate, establish those objectives, establish that vision, establish those indicators that we can then be measured by."

Separating from government

Cumberland said she needs a little more time to establish the organization and would provide another update to the committee, but said in two weeks she is hoping to be sitting outside of government as a "formal not-for-profit" member of the community.

This alliance was initially called the Centre for Mental Health and Well-Being in April 2021, and has morphed into the P.E.I. Alliance for Mental Well-Being, Cumberland said.

The grant process just opened up in December.

Groups and organizations have until mid-February to apply, with money expected to be given out in March.