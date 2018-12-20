P.E.I. MLAs granted 1% salary increase

Most members of the P.E.I. Legislature will get a one per cent salary increase starting April 1, but some will see more.

The salary increases are outlined in the Indemnities and Allowances Report.

The base salaries for MLAs will go up one per cent, but some particular office holders will see larger increases.

The speaker will earn a salary equal to a minister or leader of the Opposition, an eight per cent increase. The leader of a third party's salary will be equal to the salary of the deputy speaker, an increase of almost seven per cent.

The new salaries will be:

Premier: $152,898.

Minister/Speaker/Opposition Leader: $124,513.

Deputy Speaker/Third Party Leader: $98,904.

Basic MLA salary: $73,295.

House leaders, whips, and non-ministerial members of executive council also receive salary bonuses of between $4,024 and $13,811.

Over the last 10 years salary increases have ranged between 0 and 2.5 per cent, including three years of no increases from 2010-12.

The new MLA base salary is 81 per cent of what is paid in Nova Scotia, and about 85 per cent of what is paid in New Brunswick.

