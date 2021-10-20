Should MLAs on P.E.I. make more than $74K? Have your say

Islanders have until Friday to have their say on what this year's raise should be for MLA salaries on P.E.I.

The base salary for an MLA is currently $74,394. Cabinet ministers are topped up to $126,381. The premier makes $155,191.

The Speaker, deputy Speaker, leaders of the opposition and third party, house leaders and whips also receive a top-up to their base salaries.

P.E.I. MLAs did not receive a raise last year.

Prince Edward Island MLAs remain the lowest paid in the country, making about 85 per cent of the regional average.

Lower than other Maritime provinces

The base salary for New Brunswick MLAs is $85,000, while the base salary in Nova Scotia is $89,235.

Ron Profit, chair of the Indemnities and Allowance Commission, an independent agency that makes recommendations to government about remuneration, said the pay gap has gradually been closing in the nine years he's been on the commission.

"In order for it to close, you have to give very large pay increases, which would be out of sort with what the public will accept, or what is happening for other people, such as for public service of the public sector, or cost of living, that kind of thing," he said.

The commission bases its salary recommendations on factors such as cost-of-living increases, MLA salaries in other provinces, gross domestic product and submissions from the public.

Profit is encouraging Islanders to make submissions by Friday's deadline. The commission will submit its report Dec. 1.

Range of opinions

"It's in the public interest to have a say ... in the level of pay the politicians get. And that's why we're an independent commission. We're appointed independently. We don't talk to politicians. I've never in my experience had a politician approach me or spoke to a politician about pay increases."

He said there are usually a range of opinions.

"We've had some saying they shouldn't be paid at all, to they should be increased in accordance with what the public sector or the public provincial employees get."