P.E.I. MLA attends historic 1st meeting of Black Canadian lawmakers

P.E.I. MLA Gord McNeilly was part of a historic moment last week as Black politicians from across the country gathered in Ottawa.

The Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians brought together 45 Black lawmakers from all levels of government and different political parties for a two-day gathering.

McNeilly, who represents Charlottetown-West Royalty in the P.E.I. legislature, said the group discussed issues such as health care, housing and economic development, and how these crises disproportionately affect Black Canadians.

It was an exciting and emotional meeting, he said.

"Never before in our country's history have elected officials, Black elected officials, been together in one spot in such a way," he said.

"I was just so honoured to be there … There was a few tears at different times about how important this meeting and this congress was."

McNeilly was the first Black MLA elected in P.E.I. and remains the only Black member of the provincial legislature.

More work to do

McNeilly says the congress's roots go back to work by MLA Tony Ince, Nova Scotia's former minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs. The P.E.I. politician attended a smaller version of the national congress in Nova Scotia a few years ago, but then the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on such gatherings.

Going forward, McNeilly says the congress will form regional groups and there will be more get-togethers. He says it's important that provincial and federal leaders are aware of the group's concerns.

We'll do it together and it'll be a nice journey. — Gord McNeilly, on promoting inclusion and tackling racism

"Each of the premiers across the country need to get a letter from this group. Justin Trudeau, Pierre Poilievre, Jagmeet Singh — they need to hear from this group," he said.

Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Charmaine A. Williams speaks as the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians holds a news conference on Friday, following their first summit in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

McNeilly says P.E.I. has made strides in inclusion and addressing systemic racism, but the province still has work to do.

"It's something that all communities and everyone need[s] to look at, and we'll do it together and it'll be a nice journey."