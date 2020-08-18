Former P.E.I. Conservative MLA Francis O'Brien dies at 92

Former Conservative MLA Francis (Junior) O'Brien served as the assemblyman for the district of 2nd Kings in the general election of 1982, and was re-elected in 1986. (North Shore Funeral Home)

Former P.E.I. Conservative MLA Francis (Junior) O'Brien died peacefully at Souris Hospital on Aug. 15, according to North Shore Funeral Home. He was 92.

In a statement, Premier Dennis King acknowledged O'Brien's passing.

"Junior O'Brien was a proud Islander and family man who ably served his community and the people," said King.

O'Brien was first elected as the assemblyman for the district of 2nd Kings in the general election of 1982 and was re-elected in 1986. He was active on legislative committees, including chairing the standing committee on transportation.

'Well-earned reputation'

O'Brien was born on Dec. 15, 1927. He received his education from local schools but worked as a farmer for the majority of his life, specializing in mink and beef farming.

I will treasure the many chats we had at the ball field that always ended in laughter and smiles. — Premier Dennis King

He married Rosella Magennis in 1953 and the couple had 12 children.

He was involved in a number of community organizations over the years such as the Knights of Columbus, the Morell Chevy's baseball club, and the Caledonia Club.

King said O'Brien had a well-earned reputation as a good constituency person who cared deeply about the people he served.

"I will treasure the many chats we had at the ball field that always ended in laughter and smiles," said the premier.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with Junior's family and friends during this difficult time."

A private visitation and funeral mass will take place due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will take place at St. Lawrence O'Toole Roman Catholic Church, Green Meadows. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Lawrence O'Toole Roman Catholic Church, Green Meadows.

