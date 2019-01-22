Risk of frostbite, more rain in special weather statement

There is a wind warning in effect for Kings County, a risk of frostbite Tuesday morning for all of P.E.I., and a special weather statement tells the story of another big rain to come.

"It's going to be a gusty day," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin of Tuesday's forecast.

"But in particular, of course, Kings County we have the wind warning in effect where we could see some wind gusts in excess of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour."

With the wind warning comes a risk of loose objects being thrown around, broken branches and significant damage.

Parts of Queens County could see gusts that strong as well, said Simpkin. With that wind will come temperatures around -9 C. With the wind chill temperatures could seem like -25 C to -30 C, which means a risk of frostbite on exposed skin.

More rain

Wednesday could bring a repeat of the storm from earlier this week, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

"It comes in as a mess, of course," said Simpkin.

"It comes in as snow, then changing over to that rain and possibly some freezing rain."

The snow will start Wednesday night, shifting over to rain by Thursday with the temperature climbing to 8 C. That rain will continue through the night. Friday the cold will return as the overnight temperature drops to -12 C.

Simpkin does not expect as much precipitation in this storm as in Sunday's.

More P.E.I. news