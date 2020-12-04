Charlottetown council asks province to step into dispute with Mitchell Tweel

Charlottetown Coun. Mitchell Tweel says council's decision to ask the province to intervene in the dispute between him and other members is an attempt at "character assassination."

On Tuesday, the province confirmed the Department of Fisheries and Communities received a request to conduct an inquiry into the Ward 4 councillor.

Earlier this year, an independent investigator determined Tweel had violated the council's code of conduct for not attending planning committee meetings.

Tweel was appointed to the committee late last year, but has only attended two meetings.

The councillor said he doesn't feel comfortable being a part of it given family involvement in the real estate industry.

He said he's attempted numerous times to be removed from the committee, and that he even submitted his formal resignation recently.

"They knew right away that this wasn't a fit for me, to sit in this committee, because of business interests that my family are directly involved with," Tweel said.

"I sit in other committees and I'm willing to do that. But that committee refused, kept refusing [my removal]."

Council ordered Tweel to pay a $500 fine, apologize and start attending meetings. His pay was docked to cover the fine, but council said he's not followed the other two directives.

Province reviewing 'unusual' situation

Chair of planning and heritage Terry MacLeod said council made the decision to request Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox's intervention since it's "terribly tough" for council to be judge and jury of its own committee.

"When there's an order of council, it has to be followed and it hasn't been followed," he said.

Terry MacLeod says it's "terribly tough" for council to be judge and jury of its own people. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"At the end of the day, the planning committee is the one that's hurting the most because we're down a member. When you're down one member on a constant basis, it makes it tougher for other members to be there."

Tweel said the whole motivation behind council's decision is personal, and that councillors should treat other members with respect.

He said the dispute is a reflection of how "dysfunctional" council has been this term.

"This is nothing but a hatchet job, an attempt by certain members of council to destroy the credibility of a councillor. I would consider this character assassination," he said.

Tweel has been the longest-serving member of council, and has been in his position for 27 years.

The province said council's "unusual situation" is being reviewed.