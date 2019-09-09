Mitchell stepping down as interim P.E.I. Liberal leader

Robert Mitchell is stepping down as interim leader for the P.E.I. Liberal Party, he announced in a post on Facebook Monday evening.

Mitchell is the MLA for Charlottetown-Winsloe and was named interim leader in May after leader Wade MacLauchlan was defeated in the provincial election April 23.

But Mitchell isn't done with politics — in fact, just the opposite.

"The past few months have been a tremendous experience, and I have genuinely valued the support and encouragement of Islanders. As a result of that positive feedback, I am stepping down to give consideration to permanent leadership," Mitchell said.

Mitchell added he believes the position of interim leader requires a politician's "full attention" and would be incompatible with campaigning for the permanent leadership.

"I believe the P.E.I. Liberal Party is now in the process of a healthy rebuilding exercise – and I look forward to making further contributions to our Island's future."

He also noted that with the current minority government, the Liberals "must be ready to contest an election at any time."

Mitchell was first elected in 2007 and has been re-elected in every election since. In 2015, he was appointed minister of communities, land and environment and in January of 2018 he was appointed minister of health and wellness.

