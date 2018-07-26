Injury, close call don't deter P.E.I. strongman

It's been a rough season for P.E.I. strongman Mitch Kinch, but he'll be back in competition this weekend for another shot at a first place finish.

At a national competition earlier this year Kinch pulled a finger out of its socket during a 660-lb (300 kg) frame carry. Despite dropping the frame early, and struggling in the Atlas stone event with the sore finger, he managed a second place finish.

Earlier this month, during an Atlantic competition, Kinch had a close call with a 135-kg log.

"It just missed me," said Kinch, who said he slipped on the platform.

Many in the audience were concerned the log had hit him in the head.

The competition ended in another second place finish for him.

Resting up for weekend

With his finger sore but not a hindrance, and shrugging off the log mishap, Kinch will be back in competition at the Prince County Exhibition this weekend.

The exhibition is where Kinch got his start as a strongman four years ago. He'd been working out in the gym for years, but strongman is something different, he said.

"It's a lot harder. It kind of mixes it up," said Kinch.

"Something like lifting a car is a lot of fun. A lot of people can't do it."

Kinch has been resting his body this week in advance of the competition. He missed top place by half a point last year, and is hoping for his first top ranking of the season.

