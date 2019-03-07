After donations looted and damaged, thrift store asks people to stick to drop-off times

A Charlottetown thrift store is asking people to donate during designated drop-off times after donations left after hours were looted and damaged.

On Wednesday morning, staff at Mission Thrift arrived at work to find clothing and household items ripped out of bags and strewn in front of the building.

Store manager Marg Schroder said the items were wet and damaged and had to be thrown out.

'It's disappointing'

"I feel really bad because I've volunteered here since we opened and that's over four years ago. And we're proud of other people's treasures," she said.

"We feel good that people want to donate to us … so that we can sell it to the less fortunate. And then these things are not available now to be given to anybody."

Marg Schroder, the manager of Mission Thrift, says items that are damaged and wet typically have to be thrown out. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Schroder said this occurs often, especially during the spring and summer months.

Longtime donor Dave Gaudet said it's 'disgusting' that people treat donations like this.

"It's disappointing they come up and do that there. It's a good cause. These people work hard," he said.

Sometimes, unfortunately, it's already gone through before they can get here. - Marg Schroder, Mission Thrift manager

Schroder said trying to salvage donations increases the staff's workload.

"Instead of having to take a bag and bring it in and put it in the box where it belongs, now, they have to pick all that up and put it in a dumpster."

In 2016 the store hired security personnel after a dumpster was set on fire. Schroder said after moving the dumpster to a more visible location, the store hasn't had any vandalism-related issues and no longer needs security staff.

Schroder encourages people to drop off items from Monday to Saturday any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Schroder encourages people to drop-off their donations from Monday to Saturday anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"I know it's not always maybe convenient for some people. If it's left on the weekend we do have someone that we pay now that comes by periodically on a Sunday or even Saturday evening, and if there's anything left they'll bring it in," she said.

"But sometimes, unfortunately, it's already gone through before they can get here."

Her message to those who may continue to rummage through the donations is to at least take the time to re-bag the items.

