Missing woman last seen in Kinkora believed to be in aquamarine Prius

Police in P.E.I.'s Prince County have issued a request for public help to find a missing woman.

RCMP say there is concern for the well-being of Bernadette Mulligan, a woman in her 70s.

She was last seen in Kinkora and may be in an aquamarine 2013 Toyota Prius with P.E.I. licence plate 198ND.

Anyone who sees Mulligan or her car is asked to call Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.

