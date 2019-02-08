56-year-old Island woman reported missing in Moncton, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help locating Cheryl Maureen Donahue from Brockton, P.E.I. (RCMP)

56-year-old Cheryl Maureen Donahue from Brockton, P.E.I, has been reported missing in Moncton, N.B., and RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding her.

She was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 7, and was last seen that afternoon driving away from Taylor Ford on Lewisville Road in Moncton, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said she was dropping someone off but were not able to disclose what her relationship was to that person.

"We've followed up with several leads … and we're still unsuccessful at this point in locating Mrs. Donahue," said Srgt. Dan Poirier.

Donahue was driving a grey 2014 Kia Sorento SUV with the P.E.I. plate 332NB.

She is described as being 5'3, weighing 130 pounds with short length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with black pants and tall black boots.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Donahue to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

