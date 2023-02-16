2 youths arrested as remains found in search for missing P.E.I. teenager

'Times like this make you realize that we need to hold our loved ones tight,' RCMP superintendent Kevin Lewis.

RCMP have found human remains they believe are connected to a missing teenager on P.E.I., and arrested two young people in the case.

The force made the announcement at a media briefing in Charlottetown Wednesday morning.

"Several charges are expected to be laid later, including homicide," said RCMP Supt. Kevin Lewis, acting commanding officer for P.E.I.

CBC News is not naming the youths or the alleged victim because of the pending charges. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits anyone from publishing the identity of accused people under 18, as well as any victims and witnesses under 18 when a youth is charged with a crime.

The two youth were arrested Tuesday evening, and the remains were found in eastern P.E.I. early Wednesday morning.

The remains have not yet been positively identified, but are believed to be those of a missing teenager.