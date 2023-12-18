RCMP now investigating disappearance of P.E.I. youth as a criminal matter

The RCMP is changing its investigation into the disappearance of a 17-year-old from eastern P.E.I. from a missing persons case to a criminal matter.

Tyson Blair MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in the rural community of Caledonia. His family and friends have been posting his image and police updates on the case on social media in an effort to generate tips about where he might be.

In a news release issued on Monday, the RCMP said its Major Crime and General Investigations Unit has taken over the missing persons file.

Cpl. Gavin Moore told CBC News the search for MacDonald continues, and investigators continue to ask for the public's assistance with their search.

"This investigation is now being investigated as a Criminal Code offence with regards to Mr. MacDonald's disappearance," said Moore.

"Based on the information that the investigators have collected, they believe that a criminal offence has occurred involving Mr. MacDonald as a victim."

These two photos of Tyson MacDonald were posted on social media sites by friends and relatives seeking news of his whereabouts. When last seen Thursday night, the young man was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey pants. (Facebook)

Police had originally given a description of a vehicle and unknown female in connection with MacDonald's disappearance. On Monday, RCMP said they've ruled out that lead and don't need any more tips about how to find the car and driver.

They are asking the public to reach out with anything else that could be relevant to the investigation.

Moore said the public will notice a significant police presence in Kings County as the search continues.

The police news release said what was known about MacDonald's disappearance did not meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert at the time. Police issue such alerts when someone under 18 is believed to have been abducted and could be in imminent danger.

While the Missing Persons Act provides police with a number of tools in non-criminal missing persons cases, including faster access to a person's phone records, the RCMP said it will now rely on Criminal Code authorizations to access any information.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tyson MacDonald as we work diligently to try and find answers for them," P.E.I. RCMP Supt. Kevin Lewis was quoted as saying in the news release.

Police continue to ask the public to share any information they have about MacDonald's disappearance by calling the RCMP at 902-566-7112 or through Crime Stoppers.