Best man's lost suit found thanks to social media

There's now one less thing to worry about for bride-to-be Tessa Roach in the lead-up to her wedding this weekend — the best man's suit has been found.

Best man Kris Read explained that he (along with his suit) flew in to P.E.I. from Toronto on Friday, with plans to go golfing with the groom over the weekend. They stopped at the Sobeys in Stratford, P.E.I., for a few supplies.

"Not wanting to get the suit kind of crumpled and ruined as we were packing the back seat at the Sobeys parking lot, I took it out and set it on top of the roof, and then we happened to drive off," Read explained.

"I didn't realize until we had the car unpacked in Brudenell and it was the only thing missing."

Read said they called a friend in Stratford to look for the suit, which was in a suit bag, but it didn't turn up. He "scoured the area" himself on Monday, but still didn't find it.

"That's when I thought I should probably loop Tess in, and get some options going," he said.

'Kris suit lost, blew off car'

Roach said she wasn't sure what to expect when Read said he needed to call her, so she pulled out her note pad.

She laughs looking back at the notes she scribbled down — "Kris suit lost, blew off car."

Roach posted to Facebook in hopes of finding it. The post was shared hundreds of times, and it was also seen by the mother of the person who had found the suit, who contacted her Tuesday to let her know it was safe.

A man had seen the suit fly off the car, Read explained, and since he wasn't able to flag them down, he took the suit back to his cottage. His mother saw the post, and plans to bring it back into Charlottetown Wednesday morning.

"I'm just relieved that I didn't ruin Tessa's wedding," Read joked.

He may not live down the loss of the suit, however.

"My little brother who is six is actually the ring bearer and we had a sign for him that he was going to carry that says, 'They didn't trust me with the rings.' So we might make Kris carry that now," said Roach.

Custom tailored and monogrammed

The suit was custom made and is monogrammed with Read's nickname on the inside. He said he's been told it is still in good condition.

Roach and her fiancé Adam Casey get married this Saturday. The did have a plan B in case the suit wasn't found — another suit that was "pretty close" to the original.

More P.E.I. news