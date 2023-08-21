Content
PEI

Missing woman, 27, last seen in Charlottetown

Summer Kneebone was last seen on Kent Street on Aug. 7

Woman was wearing a denim jacket, jeans and black sneakers

CBC News ·
Police car.
Charlottetown Police reported a 27-year-old woman missing on Friday. She was last seen Aug. 7. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Charlottetown Police are looking for a 27-year-old woman last seen Aug. 7.

Summer Kneebone was last seen on Kent Street, according to a release issued Friday.

Police describe Kneebone as five feet tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a denim jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

woman's face
Summer Kneebone was last seen on Kent Street. (Charlottetown Police)

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-629-4172.

