Missing woman, 27, last seen in Charlottetown

Charlottetown Police are looking for a 27-year-old woman last seen Aug. 7.

Summer Kneebone was last seen on Kent Street, according to a release issued Friday.

Police describe Kneebone as five feet tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a denim jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

Summer Kneebone was last seen on Kent Street. (Charlottetown Police)

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-629-4172.