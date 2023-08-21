Missing woman, 27, last seen in Charlottetown
Summer Kneebone was last seen on Kent Street on Aug. 7
Woman was wearing a denim jacket, jeans and black sneakers
Charlottetown Police are looking for a 27-year-old woman last seen Aug. 7.
Summer Kneebone was last seen on Kent Street, according to a release issued Friday.
Police describe Kneebone as five feet tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a denim jacket, jeans and black sneakers.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-629-4172.