Charlottetown police release pic of vehicle Summer Kneebone was in the night she vanished

Charlottetown police are looking for the driver of a vehicle 27-year-old Summer Kneebone climbed into the night she disappeared.

Kneebone was last spotted on Aug. 7 in Charlottetown. She was seen that afternoon on Kent Street before surveillance video captured images of her walking up University Avenue in the company of an acquaintance.

On Friday, city police said they now believe Kneebone got into a car in the Value Village parking lot on University Avenue, and the vehicle headed south.

Police say the car was a black or dark blue Acura MDX.

Summer Kneebone is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, which she sometimes colours. (Submitted)

Det.-Sgt. Darren MacDougall says a video given to police shows Kneebone approaching the vehicle and getting in the passenger side around 6:51 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

"We want to locate the driver of that vehicle. Obviously it was Summer, we've confirmed that, that got into the vehicle," MacDougall said.

"This person that owns the vehicle, we really would like for him or her to communicate with us … I don't know if there's some fear there, or if they discovered something that happened to Summer after and they're concerned about calling police.

This is a still released by Charlottetown Police from surveillance video showing Summer Kneebone walking up University Avenue with a companion the evening she was last seen. (Submitted by Charlottetown Police)

"Be assured that you should come forward. You should communicate with us. We're still hopeful that we can find Summer, so I plead to that person, whomever it is, to reach out to us."

MacDougall said it appears to have been an arranged meeting, with Summer and the driver acting as if they knew each other.

But police couldn't tell the driver's gender from the images, and were unable to get the licence plate.

Officers are urging anybody with information about the missing woman to contact police.

