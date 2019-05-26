Ground search team back to assist in locating missing Island fisherman
Jordan Hicken was lost while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early Tuesday
There will be a lot of activity Sunday in the search for a missing Island fisherman, RCMP say.
Jordan Hicken was lost while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early Tuesday morning. The rescue effort was called off Tuesday evening and RCMP took it over as a missing persons case.
P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue took the day off Friday and Saturday but is back out Sunday in full force helping community volunteers.
"There will be quite a bit of activity," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick.
The team has expanded the search area, Fitzpatrick said.
Expanding search
"We'll actually be covering from East Point to Savage Harbour, just to expand the search area because the time that has gone on," said Fitzpatrick.
Fire departments around the area are assisting with the search on land as well as in the water, Fitzpatrick said.
"A large number of fishermen have actually volunteered their time to come in today and bring their boats out to help us cover the water area," he said. "It's amazing to see how the community comes together during something like this."
Most of the search on Saturday was done by RCMP drone. That will continue on Sunday, Fitzpatrick said.
Rough waters hampered the search Wednesday and into Thursday morning, but RCMP were able to get a dive team out in the afternoon and evening and Friday.
With clear weather Saturday Fitzpatrick said he was hoping to find closure for the family. But after searching the shoreline, the drone operators saw no sign of Hicken.
Sunday's forecast calls for periods of rain, but Fitzpatrick said crews were ready for whatever weather comes.
Fitzpatrick said the RCMP has been in contact with the family as the search continues and has been making the community aware of ongoing efforts.
Everyday the search goes by the area gets bigger, Fitzpatrick said.
"We are putting our full effort into this. We are throwing every resource we have into this and we are hoping for a successful conclusion."