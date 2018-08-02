P.E.I. man asking for public's help to find his son

An Island man is reaching out to the public to help find his son. Bob Weir's son Joey Weir has been missing since May. Bob Weir says no one has heard from Joey in two months, and said that's not like him.

Weir said Joey is 37 years old and has been working in Manitoba as a carpenter for years. He said he's about five foot seven inches tall, 160 pounds and that he has a tattoo on his chest of the Island.

"We think he's alive, we think he's just out on the streets for some reason or other. And I just wanna get in contact with him, so that we can take care of him."

Weir says he's filed a missing persons report with the Winnipeg police. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Weir has filed a missing persons report with the Winnipeg police and said the Charlottetown police are also aware of the situation. Police in Winnipeg confirm they are looking for Joey Weir.

Bob Weir asks anyone with information to contact either the Winnipeg or Charlottetown police.

More P.E.I. news: