Summerside Police searching for missing 63-year-old man

Police in Summerside are asking the public to help locate 63-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

John Wayne Curtis was last seen on Dec. 16. His family believes he may be suffering from a medical condition that causes disorientation.

Police say he was possibly spotted at the city's Rotary Friendship Park on Saturday. A ground search is ongoing in the area.

Curtis is approximately five feet two inches tall and 150 pounds. He wears glasses and may be unshaven.

He may be wearing a tan coat, a tuque and black or green rubber boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Summerside Police Services at 902-432-1201.