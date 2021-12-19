Summerside Police searching for missing 63-year-old man
Police in Summerside are asking the public to help locate 63-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.
John Wayne Curtis was last seen on Dec. 16.
Police in Summerside are asking the public to help locate 63-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.
John Wayne Curtis was last seen on Dec. 16. His family believes he may be suffering from a medical condition that causes disorientation.
Police say he was possibly spotted at the city's Rotary Friendship Park on Saturday. A ground search is ongoing in the area.
Curtis is approximately five feet two inches tall and 150 pounds. He wears glasses and may be unshaven.
He may be wearing a tan coat, a tuque and black or green rubber boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Summerside Police Services at 902-432-1201.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?