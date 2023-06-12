P.E.I. police searching for man after kayak found floating off Point Prim

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 23-year-old P.E.I. man who was reported missing after he didn't return from a solo kayaking excursion to St. Peters Island.

Kieran Stewart was last seen on Saturday, Queens County RCMP said.

He was intending to kayak alone to St. Peters Island to camp for the night.

The kayak was recovered in the water 5.5 kilometres off Point Prim.

"His vehicle was located parked at Rice Point, which would be fitting with an area to launch to go to St. Peters Island," said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore.

Stewart was planning to kayak alone from Rice Point to St Peter's Island overnight Saturday, police say. (Mapcarta)

Stewart is described as five feet six inches and 150 pounds, with thinning short blond hair and grey eyes. He was last seen wearing brown hiking boots and baggy jeans with a patch on one knee.

The Coast Guard Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the North River Fire Department, and the RCMP boat, drone and police dog have all been searching the St. Peters Island area.

"Shoreline searches are being conducted today," More said. "We ask anybody in the public who may be out in the area to keep an eye out."