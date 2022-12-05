Missing man found dead in eastern P.E.I.

A 67-year-old man from eastern P.E.I. who was reported missing Sunday night was found dead in Kings County on Monday morning, RCMP say.

Police aren't releasing the man's name, where he was from, or where his body was located.

"The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature," said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore. "However, the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the coroner's office."

Police said they have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

The search for the man involved police dog services, an RCMP boat, a drone operator, ground search and rescue teams and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre out of Halifax.

"Our thoughts are with the grieving family at this time," Moore said.