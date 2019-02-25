Police plan spring search for missing man

Charlottetown police say they haven't stopped looking for a man who's been missing since last year.

Craig Owen Johnston, 39, was last seen Nov. 14, 2018. A ground search in the Parkdale area of the city last year turned up no sign of him.

Police told CBC News the case remains open and they're looking for tips from the public.

They are planning another search in spring, perhaps with drones and aircraft.

Johnston is six feet tall and weighs about 174 pounds.

He was wearing a black windbreaker, green hat and was carrying a black kit bag when he was last seen.

More P.E.I. news