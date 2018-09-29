Missing Crapaud man has been located

A 73-year-old man who had been missing since Thursday morning has been located, say Prince District RCMP.

Before he went missing, Charles Weeks was last seen at his home in Crapaud, P.E.I. His car, a 1998 Burgundy Pontiac Bonneville, was also missing, police said.

RCMP had asked for the public's help in finding him. On Saturday, they said he had been located.

More P.E.I. news