Missing man found after overnight search on P.E.I.'s north shore

An 18-year-old man has been found and is being assessed in hospital after he was reported missing early Sunday on the north shore of P.E.I., police say.

Search teams responded after being called just after 2 a.m. about a missing man in the Brackley Beach area.

Two fire departments responded and deployed boats, along with a coast guard helicopter, an RCMP drone and police dog, and a fishing boat.

The man was found just after 6 a.m.

RCMP spokesperson Scott Ferris said it was a challenging overnight search in the dark.

"The area where the individual went missing is near the north shore of Prince Edward Island, so the ocean is involved in that case as well. There was extensive tracking…. Thankfully, they were able to find the individual."

Circumstances unknown

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

There are no details on the circumstances that led to him being reported missing.

RCMP are investigating.