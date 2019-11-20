RCMP ask for public's help in locating missing 67-year-old

The Kings District RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 67-year-old man from Pisquid, P.E.I.

Sterling Coffin was reported missing to police on Wednesday afternoon. He was last heard from by his family at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

It's believed he may have left the Island and could be in New Brunswick.

Coffin was last seen wearing grey gym pants, a blue sweater and a dark blue or grey jacket. He has grey hair and a grey moustache.

He is driving a brown 2018 Buick Encore with P.E.I. plate B472F

Police have followed up on several leads to try to locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful and are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Coffin's whereabouts is asked to call the Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300.

